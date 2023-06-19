New Zealand
1News

Man charged after alleged Wellington hit-and-run injures two

8:33am
A man has been charged after an early-morning crash in Wellington on Sunday left two people seriously injured.

A man has been charged after an early-morning crash in Wellington on Sunday left two people seriously injured. (Source: 1News)

A man has been charged after a crash in Wellington yesterday left two people seriously injured.

Police were called to the crash between a car and two pedestrians on Cable St about 1.15am on Sunday.

The driver fled the scene after the crash. The car's occupants were later arrested on Evans Bay Parade.

Police say a 23-year-old man faces a number of charges, including excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, failing to stop for police and driving while suspended.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

"Police cannot rule out further charges in relation to the incident."

