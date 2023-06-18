Two in custody, two seriously injured after Wellington crash

Two people have been arrested after an early-morning crash in Wellington that left two other people seriously injured.

Police were called to a reported crash between a car and two pedestrians on Cable Street about 1.15am, a spokesperson said.

The car fled the scene after the crash, the police spokesperson said.

Both pedestrians were hospitalised, one in critical condition in hospital and the other in serious condition.

"Police immediately commenced area enquiries to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay Parade.

"The occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested," the spokesperson said.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and charges will be laid in due course."