Rangiora dismembering: Second person arrested over alleged murder

A second person has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Rangiora man Richard Leman.

Leman was allegedly murdered with his dismembered body later found inside the boot of a car in April.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said today that a 38-year-old woman had been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

"She is due to appear in the Nelson District Court today and has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder," she said.

"This is the second arrest in relation to Mr Leman's death."

On Monday police had said a "suspicious fire" broke out at a Rangiora property linked to the ongoing homicide investigation.

A 46-year-old man was charged with murder in relation to Leman's death earlier in June.

Police have been encouraging members of the public to come forward with information about the case in the past several weeks.

"As the matter is now before the courts, and with the investigation ongoing, police cannot comment further," Jellyman said today.