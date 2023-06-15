New Zealand
1News

Rangiora dismembering: Second person arrested over alleged murder

30 mins ago
Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury.

Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury. (Source: 1News)

A second person has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Rangiora man Richard Leman.

Leman was allegedly murdered with his dismembered body later found inside the boot of a car in April.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said today that a 38-year-old woman had been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

"She is due to appear in the Nelson District Court today and has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder," she said.

"This is the second arrest in relation to Mr Leman's death."

On Monday police had said a "suspicious fire" broke out at a Rangiora property linked to the ongoing homicide investigation.

A 46-year-old man was charged with murder in relation to Leman's death earlier in June.

Police have been encouraging members of the public to come forward with information about the case in the past several weeks.

"As the matter is now before the courts, and with the investigation ongoing, police cannot comment further," Jellyman said today.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

11 arrested after months-long Mongrel Mob investigation

11 arrested after months-long Mongrel Mob investigation

One of the alleged offences is for attempted murder, as police crackdown on the Mongrel Mob in Southland.

5:43pm

Pair allegedly defrauded Oranga Tamariki of over $2m

Pair allegedly defrauded Oranga Tamariki of over $2m

The Serious Fraud Office alleges it began when Neha Sharma gave false references to secure her job at OT.

5:22pm

Dog missing after fatal crash reunited with family

Dog missing after fatal crash reunited with family

12:21pm

0:22

Bromley wastewater plant fire caused by 'unauthorised heat' source

Bromley wastewater plant fire caused by 'unauthorised heat' source

10:57am

6:27

Several suspicious fires in Auckland overnight spark investigation

Several suspicious fires in Auckland overnight spark investigation

10:17am

0:45

Gang presence in Ōpōtiki after alleged murder 'unacceptable' – Luxon

Gang presence in Ōpōtiki after alleged murder 'unacceptable' – Luxon

9:24am

6:39

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

NZ's largest ever Ancient Egypt display opens at Auckland Museum

1:51

NZ's largest ever Ancient Egypt display opens at Auckland Museum

30 mins ago

Rangiora dismembering: Second person arrested over alleged murder

Rangiora dismembering: Second person arrested over alleged murder

46 mins ago

GDP figures out today: Will NZ officially be in recession?

4:40

GDP figures out today: Will NZ officially be in recession?

7:24am

Tramper's death prompts warning over risks of hiking alone

Tramper's death prompts warning over risks of hiking alone

6:56am

UK police hunt motive in Nottingham attack as victims mourned

UK police hunt motive in Nottingham attack as victims mourned

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6