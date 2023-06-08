Rangiora man dismembered, police seek accomplices to killing

Police are seeking to track down a number of people they believe were involved in the alleged murder of a man who was found in a car in Rangiora in April.

Richard Leman, 41, was allegedly murdered on April 11. He was found in a vehicle on Tyler St, in Rangiora, on April 17.

Some of his remains have not yet been found.

A 46-year-old man has already been arrested and charged with murder, but today police said they are seeking more people they believe to have been involved.

"We believe the others involved would have discussed what occurred with their friends and associates," Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said.

"Police are appealing to those people and members of the public for their assistance in holding these people to account for their actions.

"We have every confidence that someone in the Rangiora community knows what has happened here. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to speak to us."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105.