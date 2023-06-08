New Zealand
1News

Rangiora man dismembered, police seek accomplices to killing

11:41am
Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury.

Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury. (Source: 1News)

Police are seeking to track down a number of people they believe were involved in the alleged murder of a man who was found in a car in Rangiora in April.

Richard Leman, 41, was allegedly murdered on April 11. He was found in a vehicle on Tyler St, in Rangiora, on April 17.

Some of his remains have not yet been found.

A 46-year-old man has already been arrested and charged with murder, but today police said they are seeking more people they believe to have been involved.

"We believe the others involved would have discussed what occurred with their friends and associates," Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said.

"Police are appealing to those people and members of the public for their assistance in holding these people to account for their actions.

"We have every confidence that someone in the Rangiora community knows what has happened here. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to speak to us."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police appeal for sightings of wanted Auckland woman

Police appeal for sightings of wanted Auckland woman

Shakira Sahib "is believed to have ties across Tāmaki Makaurau and is actively avoiding police".

51 mins ago

Arrests made in linked Auckland aggravated robberies

Arrests made in linked Auckland aggravated robberies

Both incidents were at shops in Tāmaki Makaurau, with one shopkeeper being "seriously assaulted".

11:05am

NZ needs to have ‘conversation’ about drugs as meth busts spike

NZ needs to have ‘conversation’ about drugs as meth busts spike

8:48am

7:29

Huge hauls of meth at the border dwarf police seizures

Huge hauls of meth at the border dwarf police seizures

6:57pm

3:16

Pair charged after man's body found at bottom of Whakatāne bank

Pair charged after man's body found at bottom of Whakatāne bank

5:18pm

Kaikohe home invasion: Funeral held for 'special spirit' Linda Woods

Kaikohe home invasion: Funeral held for 'special spirit' Linda Woods

4:26pm

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

BREAKING

Michael Wood sells Auckland Airport shares

Michael Wood sells Auckland Airport shares

35 mins ago

Whitelock out of Crusaders' quarter-final as Achilles issue lingers

Whitelock out of Crusaders' quarter-final as Achilles issue lingers

44 mins ago

Boxing NZ welcomes IOC's call to no longer recognise IBA

Boxing NZ welcomes IOC's call to no longer recognise IBA

51 mins ago

Police appeal for sightings of wanted Auckland woman

Police appeal for sightings of wanted Auckland woman

57 mins ago

Tinetti says she had 'absolutely no intention to mislead' Parliament

Tinetti says she had 'absolutely no intention to mislead' Parliament

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6