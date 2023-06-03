New Zealand
Man arrested after body found in vehicle in Canterbury

10:00am
Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury.

Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury. (Source: 1News)

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of another man whose body was found in a vehicle in Canterbury in April.

Richard Anthony Leman, 41, was allegedly murdered on April 11. His body was found in a vehicle on Tyler St, in Rangiora, on April 17, Senior Sergeant Daniel Overend said.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody after police and the armed offenders squad carried out a search at a home on Oxford St, Rangiora, this morning.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

"We are still urging anyone with specific information relating to Mr Leman’s murder to come forward and speak to the inquiry team," Overend said.

