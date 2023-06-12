Rangiora dismembering: Suspicious fire at home linked to homicide

A suspicious fire broke out early this morning at a Rangiora property linked to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Richard Leman, 41, was allegedly murdered on April 11. He was found in a vehicle on Tyler St, in Rangiora, on April 17.

Some of his remains have not yet been found.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, but police believe more people were involved.

"Police responded to reports of a small fire at a residential address on the intersection of Southbrook Road and South Belt around 2am this morning," a spokesperson said this morning. "The fire appears to be suspicious.

"Police can confirm this is the same address which was searched in May in relation to the Richard Leman Homicide.

"A scene guard was put in place and an investigation is ongoing."