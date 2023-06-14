Gang presence in Ōpōtiki after murder 'unacceptable' – Luxon

Labour's "inaction" around the gang presence in Ōpōtiki after a gang leader's murder is "unacceptable", according to National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Luxon said the Government doesn't have the situation "under control".

It follows the death of Steven Taiatini in the Eastern Bay of Plenty town. Taiatini was the gang president of Mongrel Mob Barbarians.

Two schools have closed their doors of "their own accord", Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore has said. The primary school was open, but many parents chose to keep their tamariki at home.

But Luxon says Prime Minister Chris Hipkins should be taking action and children should feel safe going to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've never had a situation where schools have closed because gangs are in town, and I appreciate there's a tangi and I get that and there's a loss there and I understand that but actually funerals happen all across the country and we don't shut schools down because of that.

"Why on earth do parents and students just trying to go about their daily business have to be inconvenienced because gangs have come to town for a week."

Luxon said it's the prime minister's job to ensure New Zealanders feel safe in their homes, their businesses and in the community.

"I'm standing up for those people because I don't get why in this country we now say that that's an acceptable standard where schools get shut down, bus services can't be utilised."

'It shouldn't be politicised'

Also speaking to Breakfast this morning, lifetime Black Power member Dennis O'Reilly said this is a tragic situation and politics should be kept out of it.

He said the situation is very much under control and local authorities have a handle on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think the New Zealand Police have got a very firm grip on this issue, I think the mayor articulated the feeling of the town that they are not under siege and that to give the grieving family time to grieve and to keep politics out of it."

O'Reilly said every time situations like this are politicised, they escalate.

"I believe that the school officials have got a good grip on things, they're doing the best for their students, whānau take sensible precautions when emotions are high, this is a tragic and undesirable event but it is what it is."

Asked how a solution can be reached, O'Reilly said it's about "looking at the facts".

"In the flurry of the moment the facts are hard to establish, but the police and pro-social leaders will get there, there's a lot of goodwill and there's a lot of good work being done by the New Zealand Police at a community level.

"Cleary there's also the enforcement capacity and the police have demonstrated that, so I think people can feel safe and it is unwise for politicians to beat the drum and create panic."