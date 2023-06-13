Politics
'Hand-wringing', 'inaction' on gangs over Ōpōtiki murder - National

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
50 mins ago
National Party MP Paul Goldsmith.

National Party MP Paul Goldsmith. (Source: 1News)

The National Party says the closure of Ōpōtiki schools due to gang tensions after a gang leader's murder is a "day of shame" for the Labour Government.

But the Labour Government says now is not the time to be "playing politics" over the murder and leaders need to let police do their job.

It follows the death of Steven Taiatini in the Eastern Bay of Plenty town. Taiatini was the gang president of Mongrel Mob Barbarians.

Two schools have closed their doors of "their own accord", Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore has said. The primary school was open, but many parents chose to keep their tamariki at home.

Today, National Party acting police spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said it was a "graphic and shocking illustration of the extent of lawlessness" in parts of New Zealand.

“Today is a day of shame for the Labour Government.

“Labour’s inaction and hand-wringing has allowed criminal brazenness to take hold to the extent that a gang can now shut down a town.

“This situation is a direct result of Labour having no plan to deal with gangs. Gang membership is up 66 per cent since this Government came to power six years ago.

“The tragedy in Ōpōtiki underlines the need to crack down on those peddling misery, intimidating towns, and harming the Kiwi kids who will this week miss out on even more class time."

He said National would give police the power to issue dispersal notices to stop gang members from congregating in public "where they often intimidate, threaten, and sometimes assault innocent people".

National would also ban gang patches in public places, not just government buildings, give police non-association powers to prevent gang members from communicating and planning criminal activity, and warrantless search powers aimed at taking guns out of the hands of "violent armed gang members".

East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan said now was "not the time to be playing politics in the midst of the situation in Ōpōtiki".

Kiri Allan Justice Minister

Kiri Allan Justice Minister (Source: 1News)

"This is an active police investigation and we need to let police do their job.

"Real leadership is supporting the safety and wellbeing of our communities and that’s what the community leaders in Ōpōtiki are calling for. It’s our job as Government to do that."

She said she was getting regular updates from the town's mayor and local police on the situation there.

"What’s required right now are cool heads and to provide support to local leadership in the region to assist them to get the best outcome for the people of Ōpōtiki."

The 20th Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor, released on June 9, found crime and law and order had risen in prominence as an issue for New Zealanders, after not ranking in the top five in February 2022, the highest it's been since February 2018. It was now ranked second after inflation and the cost of living.

The monitor found respondents felt the National Party was most capable of managing both issues.

