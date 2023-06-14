Police seek info on burnt-out ute after Ōpōtiki gang leader's death

Police are seeking information on a burnt-out vehicle as part of a homicide investigation following an Ōpōtiki man's death last week.

Steven Rota Taiatini, 45, of Ōpōtiki, who is the Mongrel Mob Barbarian leader, was found seriously injured at a Saint John St property at 11.05pm on Friday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Taiatini died of his injuries.

Now, as a homicide investigation into his death continues, police are seeking information on a burnt-out ute.

It is believed it was set alight on Saturday night, and are looking into whether it is connected to Taiatini's death.

"Investigative staff are conducting extensive enquiries into Mr Taiatini's death, including whether there is any connection with this vehicle," Detective Inspector Lew Warner said.

"We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locating those responsible for his death."

Investigators are now asking for anyone with information about the ute to call 105.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who has knowledge of the burnt-out vehicle or who has seen anything suspicious in the area," Warner said.

Increased police presence in Ōpōtiki

Because of his status within the Mongrel Mob Barbarians, police say a large amount of gang members have rolled into town.

Additional officers from inside and outside Bay of Plenty have been brought in to keep the peace.

Police have promised to have a "strong" presence within the town during and after the tangi.

"We acknowledge that the incident is concerning to the wider community," Warner said.

"The community can be assured that any unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated."

Fears of possible 'gang war'

Talk of a possible 'gang war' brewing in Ōpōtiki has locals worried.

Many of the residents 1News spoke to, who didn’t want to be identified, said they are staying home if possible.

There were gunshots heard in the town on Sunday night and three fires in the last four days — all suspected arsons.

"The community have been on edge a little bit. We're trying to keep things calm," Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore said.

"The local iwi and police, I've been working with them the last two days — they've been working very hard behind the scenes to try and calm things down a bit."

Moore said while there is "definitely tension out there" due to Taiatini's status and the potential ramifications following his death, "he is a local, he is a family member, so they’re all grieving".

"We're doing everything we possibly can to calm the tensions and hopefully let the police do their job as swiftly as they can."

The town has been "extra quiet" in recent days, Moore said, and the local high school and Te Kura O Omarumutu have closed their doors of "their own accord". The primary school was open, but many parents choose to keep their tamariki at home.