Bromley wastewater plant fire caused by 'unauthorised heat' source

10:57am
The destroyed Bromley water treatment plant.

The destroyed Bromley water treatment plant. (Source: 1News)

The fire at a Christchurch wastewater treatment facility, which released a foul smell plaguing locals, was caused by an unauthorised heat source, a report says.

Two filters at the Bromley wastewater treatment plant were destroyed in November 2021, releasing a pungent and rotten smell across the city as human waste was left to rot.

A report into the fire, authorised by the Christchurch City Council, has found an "unauthorised heat source" that was used by contractors while repairing the trickling filter roof ignited flammable material.

The report is yet to be released publicly, and the council is waiting for all insurance and legal proceedings to finish up, but it wanted to provide a source of the fire.

"This is a complex situation, with multiple insurance companies and legal teams involved. We are working through this as quickly as possible, and it is a priority for us," chief executive Dawn Baxendale said.

It said its findings are in line with the ones made by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Locals say they have suffered adverse health effects due to an odour coming from the wastewater plant following the fire.

Now, they finally have an answer as to what caused the fire.

"We know the local residents have had a terrible time coping with odours after the fire destroyed about 60% of the plant's capacity to treat wastewater," Baxendale said.

"We are committed to resolving these proceedings as soon as possible, as we know the residents want answers."

