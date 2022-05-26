$1 million in support offered to Bromley residents over sewage smell

One million dollars has been pledged to help some Christchurch residents suffering through the smell of sewage.

Lianne Dalziel has fronted up to Bromley locals, angry about a smell lingering from a wastewater treatment plant fire last year.

Fire destroyed two filters at the city’s wastewater treatment plant in November 2021, leaving human waste to rot and a strong stench lingering.

On Thursday, city councillors voted in favour of a $1 million financial support package for 3300 households in the eastern suburbs of Bromley.

From that, $800,000 will be split between residents, while $200,000 will be spent on 20 schools and early learning centres.

Residents can spend the money how they see fit, including air-conditioning, washing and power bills.

Council staff have been instructed to review the boundaries and give advice to councillors on whether other areas should be included in the pay-out.

It’s hoped the waste will be removed by September, during which time the smell is expected to get worse before it gets better.

