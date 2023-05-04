What's changed for someone who remembers last royal coronation

When King Charles III is coronated this Saturday, billions of people will witness the ceremony and fanfare for the first time in their lives.

When Queen Elizabeth II died, around 80% of UK residents (and likely worldwide) had her as their only monarch.

Having been born in the 21st century, I've never actually seen a coronation ceremony or the events surrounding it — aside from what's recreated in The Crown.

But when the Queen was crowned, society was in a very different place — and there was a different feeling surrounding the new monarch, something that I haven't felt.

So I wanted to see what it was like back in 1953 from a person who was there, as well as hearing about the perception of the monarchy that has changed between coronations, so I talked to my grandma.

Jean Bell was born in 1943 at the end of World War II in the town of Walsall, just outside of Birmingham.

Her early years were during Britain's post-war recovery era when food was rationed, and the country was in a poor economic state.

However, when coronation day rolled around, she said there was a lot of excitement.

"People were so excited when coronation day came," she told me.

Dressed up street to celebrate the coronation in 1953. (Source: Getty)

"It was just after the war, and people across the UK were really struggling, so to be able to see a new queen come in just put people in a really good mood."

She described massive street parties, where families and young people got together for the big day.

"The atmosphere was great. People were hanging up flags and just getting really into it.

"The food was lovely too, a lot of it you couldn't really get during rations," she said.

"People brought jellies, trifles and all sorts of treats."

She said the kids had "so much fun" attending the festivities and being given a coronation mug.

"It was a lovely day."

At the time, everybody in the UK was a royalist, so it was an expectation that one would celebrate. My grandma said the people's perception of the royal family then is vastly different to what it is now.

"At the time, they weren't very open, not like they are now — it felt like they were different from the regular working-class people.

"There was never much drama, and you heard nothing from their personal lives."

Coronation street party in 1953. (Source: Getty)

This change in perception and the increased polarisation surrounding the Windsors have led to a much less exciting lead-up to the coronation.

"I think a lot of people still hold a grudge for how they treated Diana.

"My generation, the oldies, is really the last generation of true royalists. I think for a lot of younger people, they're far less important."

However, my grandma's "sure that people in London and Windsor will all show up to ensure King Charles has a lovely day".

For Charles' tenure as King, she told me that he'd be liked thanks to his passion for the things he enjoys.

"He's far more outspoken than the Queen was, and I think that it's something that will make him popular in the modern day.

"His kids are also very public and are seen with the people a lot — so I think the monarchy will be around for a long time."

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on Saturday May 6 on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz