World
Bang Showbiz

Princess Anne says Covid robbed Queen chance to grieve Prince Philip

7:04am
Princess Anne.

Princess Anne. (Source: Getty)

Princess Anne thinks Queen Elizabeth was robbed of the chance to properly grieve for Prince Philip.

The 72-year-old royal lost her father when he died at the age of 99 in 2021. Her mother - who passed away aged 96 in September - was forced to sit by herself at his funeral due to social distancing guidelines that were in place at the time.

Anne acknowledged that the sudden switch to an online existence "didn't work" for everybody.

Asked by interviewer Adrienne Arsenault on CBC News if she thought the moment could be described as "thievery", Anne said: "Yes, you're quite right. In some ways, I'm glad we didn't see that at that moment.

"When you see the photograph, it's much worse somehow.

"Covid stole from my father, who lost a lot of the people who would have gone to see him and come and talk to him and have those conversations that would have kept him interested. He lost all of that.

"I'm sure that there are lots of families who will tell you the same thing. For the older generation, losing those contacts - online didn't do that for everybody."

The Princess Royal added the notion the monarchy could be "slimmed down" following the coronation of her brother King Charles on Saturday is not easy to imagine and doesn't "seem like a good" idea from what she can see.

She said: "Well, I think the 'slimmed-down' (monarchy) was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment.

"It changes a bit. I mean, it doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I have to say.

"I'm not quite sure what else, you know, we can do."

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Coronation hype building in London as big day approaches

Coronation hype building in London as big day approaches

1News Europe Correspondent Mei Heron says some fans have already begun camping outside Buckingham Palace, while businesses have also joined in the party.

4 mins ago

Man arrested after controlled explosion at Buckingham Palace

Man arrested after controlled explosion at Buckingham Palace

The man threw "a number" of items which have now been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination.

8:14am

Chris Hipkins arrives in UK ahead of King's coronation

Chris Hipkins arrives in UK ahead of King's coronation

6:27am

Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday marked with adorable new photo

Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday marked with adorable new photo

2:39pm

Mosque attack hero surprised to be invited to King's coronation

Mosque attack hero surprised to be invited to King's coronation

Mon, May 1

Newly-adopted dog escapes, walks 64km back to old owners

Newly-adopted dog escapes, walks 64km back to old owners

Mon, May 1

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Coronation hype building in London as big day approaches

Coronation hype building in London as big day approaches

16 mins ago

Foster, Zawada win Phoenix Player of the Year awards

Foster, Zawada win Phoenix Player of the Year awards

21 mins ago

Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

32 mins ago

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

7:59

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

49 mins ago

Job market looking 'strong' ahead of unemployment report

4:34

Job market looking 'strong' ahead of unemployment report

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6