Coronation hype building in London as big day approaches

I am 135 metres above the River Thames sitting on a throne, surrounded by velvet cushions and wearing the Crown jewels…okay, well replicas of them anyway. This is the London Eye’s capsule celebrating the King’s coronation.

Already a popular attraction, the London Eye wanted to bring a VIP experience to keen royalists. Not only do you get to feel like you’re in the Abbey, you’re treated to champagne on arrival and a tour guide full of royal facts.

It’s already close to being booked out with only a few spots left on coronation weekend.

But the London Eye is by no means the only place that has gone all in for the coronation.

Many business have joined in the party with coronation party buses, special themed menus, and Union Jack bunting outside most shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Lego have come on board to create a 40,000 piece replica of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

And while it all may seem crazy, so are the royal fans, some who have started camping outside Buckingham Palace more than a week before the big event.

With the coronation still several days away, expect the hype to keep building.

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on Saturday, May 6 on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz