Teen left with broken bone after Napier street robbery

A teenager was left hospitalised with a broken bone after being robbed on a Napier street.

Police said two teenagers were assaulted by unknown offenders on Richmond St, Maraenui just before 5pm yesterday.

"One of the victims was treated in hospital for a broken bone sustained in the assault," police said in a statement.

"The other victim received an injury to their hand but did not need to be treated in hospital. The offenders also took some of the victim’s belongings before leaving the scene."

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault contact them on 105.