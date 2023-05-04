Person hospitalised after synthetic cannabinoid found in drugs

A person was hospitalised after a synthetic cannabinoid was found in drugs thought to be DMT, drug watchdog High Alert reports.

According to High Alert, people attempting to take the psychedelic drug could be taking synthetic cannabinoids instead.

"This notification is to advise that the synthetic cannabinoid MDMB-4en-PINACA has been detected in a yellow powder presumed to be N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT). This powder was linked to a hospitalisation in the Auckland region," a warning reads on the High Alert website.

"MDMB-4en-PINACA is a potent synthetic cannabinoid which has been linked to serious harm including deaths in New Zealand. DMT is a psychedelic drug that produces effects similar to those of LSD.

"It's believed this powder is present in Auckland and possibly other regions, but it's currently unknown how widely this substance it's circulating."

Plants that contain DMT have been used in religious ceremonies in some South American regions for centuries.

It's a very strong hallucinogenic and is a Class A drug in New Zealand, making it highly illegal.

Along with its warning High Alert issued symptoms to recognise if you think you might have taken synthetic cannabinoid MDMB-4en-PINACA.

Immediate effects may include: