Four arrests after two ram-raids in Auckland overnight

Four people have been arrested after two ram-raids in Auckland overnight.

Police said the first incident was on Lake Rd in Takapuna, where a vehicle was used to gain entry into a shop.

"Three offenders entered the shop and took a quantity of vapes and vape liquids. They have then left the shop in a different vehicle.

"With the assistance of the Police helicopter, Eagle, the vehicle was observed heading along State Highway 18 city bound."

Police said shortly afterwards they spiked and stopped the vehicle, arresting the three offenders.

At 3am, police responded to a similar incident on Bairds Rd in Ōtara.

A vehicle was used to gain entry to a shop with the offenders then fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police tracked the vehicle and it was found abandoned nearby.

Two youths were seen running into a home. One person was arrested and inquiries to find the second person are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information about either incident to contact them immediately.