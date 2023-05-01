Hipkins appears to 'let the cat out of the bag' over UK trip

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins might have slipped up today when he confirmed he will be meeting with King Charles III when he heads to the UK tonight for the coronation.

Hipkins was asked if he had secured any face-to-face meetings with members of the royal family at his post-Cabinet media address this afternoon.

"Yes I do, but I am not sharing the details of that at the moment, but yes I will be meeting with several members of the royal family," Hipkins said.

He then realised he might have said too much, adding: "Well I just have, haven't I, (shared details of the meeting) including the King."

When asked if he would be taking a gift for King Charles on behalf of New Zealand, Hipkins was more cagey.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am not confirming all the details of the bi-lateral discussions that I am going to be having or what may or may not be exchanged, so I am not confirming details with specific members of the royal family."

A reporter then challenged Hipkins that he'd already "let the cat out of the bag" over a meeting with the King, so could he confirm what was on the agenda.

A laughing Hipkins simply replied "no".

The prime minister was also asked about republicanism in New Zealand, which he said was not a priority.

"To do something like that, my view is that that's a significant constitutional decision and therefore would be a decision for New Zealanders to make by way of a referendum. I don't intend to propose one at the next election, or during the next term.

"I don't regard it as priority at the moment.

"A decision to become a republic would involve a whole lot of other potential decisions that could be quite distracting at a time when I think New Zealanders have indicated they want us focused on much more pressing issues."