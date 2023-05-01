New Zealand should be independent of monarchy - Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he is a republican because he believes New Zealand should be "independent".

It comes as the prime minister heads to the UK tonight ahead of the coronation of King Charles III this weekend.

However, Hipkins said republicanism in New Zealand was not a priority.

"To do something like that, my view is that that's a significant constitutional decision and therefore would be a decision for New Zealanders to make by way of a referendum. I don't intend to propose one at the next election, or during the next term.

"I don't regard it as priority at the moment.

"A decision to become a republic would involve a whole lot of other potential decisions that could be quite distracting at a time when I think New Zealanders have indicated they want us focused on much more pressing issues."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Trees That Count's Joris De Bres plant a tree at Parliament to mark King Charles III's coronation. (Source: Getty)

Asked why he was a republican, Hipkins said New Zealand would in time become a "fully independent country".

"We should ultimately be an independent country."

He said there was not a "ground swell" of support for a debate about republicanism and he didn't have "a particular interest in pushing that debate on New Zealanders at the moment".

Asked if he would meet with the King while in the UK, Hipkins said he would not be sharing the details but then went on to say he would meet with "several members of the royal family including... the King."

He would not expand on what he may discuss with the King, stating it was protocol for those discussions to remain confidential between world leaders and the monarch.