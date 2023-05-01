World
Queen Consort Camilla to wear Queen Elizabeth's coronation robe

Queen Consort Camilla will wear the Robe of State made for Queen Elizabeth's coronation at her own crowning ceremony.

The 75-year-old royal and her husband King Charles will be formally coronated at Westminster Abbey on May 6, and with a week to go before the event, Buckingham Palace have shared new photos of the ceremonial outfits the couple will wear.

The images show the Royal School of Needlework's embroidery team working on the garments, with Charles set to wear the crimson velvet Robe of State worn by his grandfather, King George VI, at his 1937 coronation and the organisation - of which Camilla has been patron since 2017 - have been conserving the velvet, while its lining and gold lace have been worked on by Ede and Ravenscroft.

After the coronation service, Charles will then change into the Robe of Estate, which was also worn by King George and is made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold.

Meanwhile, Camilla will wear the crimson velvet Robe of State originally made for her mother-in-law when she was coronated in 1953. It has been conserved with adjustments made by Ede and Ravenscroft.

Her Robe of Estate is new, and has been made by Ede and Ravenscroft in purple velvet, with a design and hand embroidery from the Royal School of Needlework, who have been inspired by nature and the environment.

The train features a design including bees, a beetle, myrtle to represent hope, cornflowers to represent love and tenderness, Camilla's birth flower Delphinium, Lily of the Valley - which was one of Queen Elizabeth's favourite flowers and also featured in the queen consort's bouquet when she married the king - and Maidenhair Fern, which symbolises purity.

The robe also features the national emblems of the United Kingdom - the rose, thistle and shamrock.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "For the first time, insects including bees and a beetle feature on the Coronation Robe, drawing on the themes of nature and the environment and reflecting their Majesties' affection for the natural world."

6