New Zealand
1News

What’s causing the mini-tornadoes hitting NZ?

By Daniel Corbett, 1News Weather Presenter
37 mins ago

1News weather expert Dan Corbett explains what’s happening to cause the tornadoes we’ve seen across New Zealand in the past few days.

What causes tornadoes?

The two main ingredients for tornadoes are instability and wind shear.

Instability is the ability to lift the clouds at the surface to great height. Because of the favourable conditions of warmer air rising through much colder air above.

Wind shear is a change in wind direction with height that can cause twisting in the clouds.

What about the ones we’ve experienced over the Easter weekend?

These mini-tornadoes are caused by some pretty active weather.

You can think of it as a contrast of temperature, but also a change in wind direction as you go up into the clouds.

If you look at the satellite images for Monday’s Tasman tornado, you see a large swathe of cloud in the Tasman Sea, the main spoke of energy that brought the storms.

As you look closer, you can also see a little swathe moving into the upper South Island. You see the heavier downpours and, importantly, a twist in the winds.

That brought the strong, damaging winds with the tornado as it moved through.

Tell me more about the winds twisting

Looking at the Auckland tornado from Sunday, you see the same frontal boundary, with again a twist in the winds - those are the surface winds.

But the winds 1km above, they are going in different directions. So, it takes the cloud and it twists it.

Tornado and lightning over field.

Tornado and lightning over field. (Source: istock.com)

That’s why you get the funnels as they drop down. Strong wind squalls, in the right conditions, twist and form eddies, like a whirlpool effect.

New ZealandWeather NewsNatural Disasters

SHARE

More Stories

'Right ingredients' for tornadoes as thunderstorms roll in

'Right ingredients' for tornadoes as thunderstorms roll in

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for much of the North Island today.

2:25pm

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

It comes as a large trough continues to bring poor weather across the country; an embedded low is now approaching the west coast of the South Island.

9:30pm

Major Gisborne grower battles deadlines, disasters and damaged roads

Major Gisborne grower battles deadlines, disasters and damaged roads

8:40pm

3:57

Clean-up in Auckland after tornado, 10 homes yellow stickered

Clean-up in Auckland after tornado, 10 homes yellow stickered

Mon, Apr 10

2:31

50 homes impacted after tornado hits Tasman

50 homes impacted after tornado hits Tasman

Mon, Apr 10

3:09

Kaipara defers $10 million of projects to pay for Cyclone repairs

Kaipara defers $10 million of projects to pay for Cyclone repairs

Mon, Apr 10

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Knife thrown at firefighters attending Auckland alarm

Knife thrown at firefighters attending Auckland alarm

32 mins ago

32 new healthcare roles added to immigration fast-track scheme

2:08

32 new healthcare roles added to immigration fast-track scheme

33 mins ago

Brendon McCullum YouTube gambling ads pulled by Google

2:27

Brendon McCullum YouTube gambling ads pulled by Google

37 mins ago

What’s causing the mini-tornadoes hitting NZ?

1:32

What’s causing the mini-tornadoes hitting NZ?

5:28pm

Armed police at scene of sudden death at Christchurch property

Armed police at scene of sudden death at Christchurch property

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6