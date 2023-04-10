New Zealand
Tornado hits East Auckland, damaging roofs and felling trees

11:13pm
FENZ truck responding to the tornado.

FENZ truck responding to the tornado. (Source: 1News)

A tornado struck several East Auckland suburbs overnight, damaging roofs and bringing trees down.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said they had received around 50 calls for assistance following the tornado, mostly in the area from Flatbush to Tamaki.

The tornado passed through Golflands to East Tamaki, including Tamaki Heights, Flatbush and Huntington Park.

"Fire crews are responding to calls, and Urban Search and Rescue crews are being mobilised."

Some people approached firefighters directly for help when they saw them, FENZ added in a later update.

FENZ said that while there was physical damage, no injuries have been reported.

"None of the properties assessed so far has lost a whole roof, but many properties have lost tiles and windows or been damaged by falling trees," FENZ said.

Search and rescue teams were on standby in case they were required.

Images sent to 1News showed fences were pulled down, with damage to roofs.

Fire crews responded to the calls, with police assisting.

Damaged tree from the tornado. Source: Alanna Santoso

Damaged tree from the tornado. Source: Alanna Santoso (Source: Alanna Santoso)

Auckland Emergency Management asked people at risk to call 111 immediately.

They said they were working with emergency services to see if additional assistance was needed.

A Civil Defence Centre was opened in East Auckland for people displaced by the tornado.

"Residents who are unable to shelter with family or friends can head to Howick Leisure Centre, 563 Pakuranga Road, Howick."

“Whether this was a tornado or not, it appears that extremely strong and tornado-like winds have caused localised havoc across east Auckland this evening," deputy controller Mace Ward said.

“Emergency services are responding to callouts for damage to homes and roofs – we don’t yet know how many people or properties are affected.

“We have opened a Civil Defence Centre at the Howick Leisure Centre for anyone unable to stay with family or friends this evening.

“It is also important that Fire and Emergency crews are able to get to the area and carry out their work, so please stay away from the East Tamaki to Botany area,” he said.

It comes as MetService also warned that heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and tornadoes could possibly accompany thunder for Easter Sunday.

