Further risk of tornadoes, thunderstorms today - meteorologist 

There is a risk of further tornadoes in parts of the country today, according to MetService meteorologist John Law.

It comes after two tornadoes ripped though East Auckland and Tasman over the long weekend, leaving dozens of homes damaged.

There also appears to have been a tornado in Paraparaumu early this morning.

Speaking to Breakfast, Law said western parts of the country may bear the brunt of more bad weather today.

"We have got a number of showers and thunderstorms already showing up on the charts today, the biggest areas likely to find some of the more active thunderstorms are places like Westland and Buller.

⚡ This is what 24 hours of lightning looks like. 10 April has been a very active day for lightning with 33960 strikes recorded on our network. Of these, 8827 were over land.



Top 5 regions:

Nelson/Tasman 3341

Bay of Plenty 1501

Marlborough 666

Waikato 636

Buller 483 pic.twitter.com/3GKr16xo36 — MetService (@MetService) April 10, 2023

"We've got some severe thunderstorm watches out for those regions as we go through the rest of this morning."

He said this afternoon may be when severe thunderstorms hit, which could lead to damaging winds, hail and a small risk of tornadoes.

"These are localised events but they can still bring some pretty intense gusts of wind and some pretty damaging conditions," Law explained.

He said people should keep up to date with any warnings and watches on the MetService website.

Also speaking to Breakfast this morning, Tasman Mayor Tim King said yesterday's tornado was the "most destructive" the region has ever seen.

He said around 22 properties have been affected, including homes, orchids, and farms.

Fifty homes were damaged after a tornado hit Tasman on Monday. (Source: 1News)

"Roofs ripped off, property structures damaged, trees and a number of orchids have been affected, and a mix of farms and lifestyle blocks.

"I think the biggest damage is probably related to houses and some of those are quite significant."

He said people should be careful driving in the area over the next few days as there will likely be debris on the road.