Kapiti Coast teen injured after sleep-out 'destroyed' by tornado

A teenager has been hospitalised after their sleep-out was "completely destroyed" by a tornado that struck Paraparaumu this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said the tornado damaged "at least" eight properties after pictures showed it lifted roofs off homes and damaged powerlines.

FENZ manager Steve Hudson said that the number of damaged properties could increase as authorities were waiting on a drone crew to carry out an "intelligence flight" in order to inspect buildings from the air.

He told 1News that a teenager was sleeping when the tornado struck his outdoor sleepout.

"They transported a 16-year-old male to hospital, with injuries as a result of being asleep in a sleep-out. And the sleep-out was completely destroyed. He's very lucky to get out.

"Our understanding from the hospital is that his injuries aren't life-threatening."

Wellington Free Ambulance told 1News that the teen was in a moderate condition.

Natalie Deihl (left) and Tristan Deihl (right). (Source: 1News)

Meanwhile, one family told 1News of their "scary" experience overnight after they woke up to part of their neighbour's roof on the road. Tristan Deihl said his daughter woke up screaming as the tornado ripped through their street.

"It was sort of over before it even began. Loud roaring, banging, and crashing. Daughter woke up screaming. [I] looked out the window and there was a big roof out on the road."

Natalie Deihl said: "Our main thing was just to just grab our daughter and snatch her to somewhere where it was safe."

Authorities said they responded to calls in Paraparaumu about 5.30 this morning. They described properties that had roofs blown off "while one house was lifted off its piles".

Nearly 200 residents in the area remain without power as a result of the tornado this morning, Electra says.

Downed trees on Regent Drive in Paraparaumu, after a reported cyclone. (Source: Supplied)

The tornado reportedly hit Nikau Valley first before making its way out to sea.

Another tornado also struck in Taranaki overnight, according to FENZ.

"A second, smaller tornado also struck in Waitara, Taranaki at about 1.15am on Tuesday. This resulted in a roof being lifted on one house," a spokesperson said.

"Two Fire and Emergency crews attended to provide assistance, with both leaving the scene by 1.57am."

FENZ said crews are working with residents in Kapiti Coast to make sure their homes are safe, including sheets to cover their roofs.

"If residents need urgent emergency assistance, they are urged to call 111 and ask for Fire and Emergency. If they do not need urgent assistance, then Fire and Emergency asks residents to contact Kāpiti Coast District Council."

MetService said wind gusts around Paraparaumu were around 60km/h.

It comes after two tornadoes tore through Tasman and East Auckland over the long weekend, leaving dozens of homes damaged.