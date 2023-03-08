Te Ao Māori
1News

Harry Styles applauded for embrace of Māori culture

By Jack Horsnell, Digital Reporter
3:07pm
Harry Styles will be in the country the same day the 2023 Cenus is held

Harry Styles will be in the country the same day the 2023 Cenus is held (Source: Getty)

English popstar Harry Styles is being praised for embracing Te Ao Māori after meeting with a local kapa haka group ahead of his one-off show in Auckland last night.

By Jack Horsnell and Fiona Connor

Tāmaki Makaurau rōpū ANGITU delivered a powerful Pōwhiri to the former One Direction band member when he arrived at Mt Smart Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Styles’ willingness to lean and embrace manawhenua and tangata whenua has been applauded by the rōpū, with one member saying it shows just how genuine the superstar is.

PERE was there as the star arrived and watched in awe as Styles took the time to take in as much as he could.

She told 1News: "It’s a sign of how open and how genuine Harry is.

“He was awesome; he was very open during the Pōwhiri process; it was quite a spiritual and electric moment.”

PERE said gave mention to the organisers, Live Nation, who ensured a traditional welcome took place when Styles and his entourage entered the performance space.

“We’ve really got to acknowledge Livenation, who are doing awesome mahi, not only managing concerts and touring around the world but specifically when it comes to Aotearoa concerts and sharing that traditional welcoming and acknowledgement of Manawhenua and tangata whenua within Aotearoa,” she said.

“Our duty is to ensure that artists are looked after while they’re here.”

While the rōpū was on-site at Mt Smart, the Watermelon Sugar singer performed two renditions of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, led by Indigie Femme, which had everyone singing along.

Pere told 1News that Styles was eager to learn more about Aotearoa's culture which reflected the meaning of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi.

She said: “As big of a star he is, he’s still acknowledging Te Ao Māori, not only by singing but by the way Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi represents - joining people together, joining all tribes together.

“Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi is to stand as one, one people, so him singing that song is great.

“Absolutely lovely, genuine lovely soul."

Approximately 47,000 fans poured into the Penrose concert venue last night to see Styles shine.

During the show, Styles belted out the first line from “Tutira Mai Ngā Iwi, triggering the crowd into singing the words from the waiata back to him.

Ahead of the show, Kiwi singer Paige told 1News she was "honoured" to be part of the English star's opening act.

Earlier in the week, two of Styles' superfans were left starstruck after randomly bumping into the pop superstar.

Bria Cameron, a 19-year-old from Wellington, was at Auckland Viaduct having dinner with a friend around sunset.

Just as the two had sat down they spotted Styles taking an evening stroll outside.

Having been a fan of Styles since his One Direction days, Cameron shot out of her seat and rushed up to try and grab a picture - but he politely declined.

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriMusicAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

7 arrested, $6.7 worth of meth seized across North Island

7 arrested, $6.7 worth of meth seized across North Island

Police and the Defence Force carried out a number of search warrants across Whanganui, Hamilton and Auckland.

1:50pm

Polyfest makes its grand return after 4 years of disruptions

Polyfest makes its grand return after 4 years of disruptions

The Auckland cultural festival will see 181 groups from 55 secondary schools take to the stage over four days.

1:17pm

5:00

'It was just crazy' - Chemical truck catches fire on Auckland motorway

'It was just crazy' - Chemical truck catches fire on Auckland motorway

1:15pm

0:33

Watch: Drone tour of Auckland City Rail Link construction

Watch: Drone tour of Auckland City Rail Link construction

1:04pm

2:44

'Serious concerns' for Auckland man missing since weekend

'Serious concerns' for Auckland man missing since weekend

12:34pm

Three men now charged with murder of Auckland dairy worker

Three men now charged with murder of Auckland dairy worker

12:11pm

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Emergency services respond to reports of light aircraft crash in sea

Emergency services respond to reports of light aircraft crash in sea

10 mins ago

Carterton street named after trailblazing mayor Georgina Beyer

6:18

Carterton street named after trailblazing mayor Georgina Beyer

14 mins ago

New Pike River images show 'considerable damage'

New Pike River images show 'considerable damage'

28 mins ago

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes to strike West Coast

3:17

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes to strike West Coast

50 mins ago

Trio of former World Cup All Whites join interim coach Bazeley

Trio of former World Cup All Whites join interim coach Bazeley

52 mins ago

Lower Hutt man charged over early morning shooting

Lower Hutt man charged over early morning shooting
1
2
3
4
5
6