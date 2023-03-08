Harry Styles applauded for embrace of Māori culture

English popstar Harry Styles is being praised for embracing Te Ao Māori after meeting with a local kapa haka group ahead of his one-off show in Auckland last night.

By Jack Horsnell and Fiona Connor

Tāmaki Makaurau rōpū ANGITU delivered a powerful Pōwhiri to the former One Direction band member when he arrived at Mt Smart Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Styles’ willingness to lean and embrace manawhenua and tangata whenua has been applauded by the rōpū, with one member saying it shows just how genuine the superstar is.

PERE was there as the star arrived and watched in awe as Styles took the time to take in as much as he could.

She told 1News: "It’s a sign of how open and how genuine Harry is.

“He was awesome; he was very open during the Pōwhiri process; it was quite a spiritual and electric moment.”

PERE said gave mention to the organisers, Live Nation, who ensured a traditional welcome took place when Styles and his entourage entered the performance space.

“We’ve really got to acknowledge Livenation, who are doing awesome mahi, not only managing concerts and touring around the world but specifically when it comes to Aotearoa concerts and sharing that traditional welcoming and acknowledgement of Manawhenua and tangata whenua within Aotearoa,” she said.

“Our duty is to ensure that artists are looked after while they’re here.”

While the rōpū was on-site at Mt Smart, the Watermelon Sugar singer performed two renditions of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, led by Indigie Femme, which had everyone singing along.

Pere told 1News that Styles was eager to learn more about Aotearoa's culture which reflected the meaning of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi.

She said: “As big of a star he is, he’s still acknowledging Te Ao Māori, not only by singing but by the way Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi represents - joining people together, joining all tribes together.

“Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi is to stand as one, one people, so him singing that song is great.

“Absolutely lovely, genuine lovely soul."

Approximately 47,000 fans poured into the Penrose concert venue last night to see Styles shine.

During the show, Styles belted out the first line from “Tutira Mai Ngā Iwi, triggering the crowd into singing the words from the waiata back to him.

Ahead of the show, Kiwi singer Paige told 1News she was "honoured" to be part of the English star's opening act.

Earlier in the week, two of Styles' superfans were left starstruck after randomly bumping into the pop superstar.

Bria Cameron, a 19-year-old from Wellington, was at Auckland Viaduct having dinner with a friend around sunset.

Just as the two had sat down they spotted Styles taking an evening stroll outside.

Having been a fan of Styles since his One Direction days, Cameron shot out of her seat and rushed up to try and grab a picture - but he politely declined.