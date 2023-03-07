Entertainment
1News

Thousands of ardent Harry Styles fans wait ahead of Auckland concert

10:31am

Thousands of ardent Harry Styles fans decked out in pink cowboy hats, feather boas, sequins and glitter have been waiting for the pop superstar ahead of his Auckland concert since early this morning.

Around 40,000 screaming fans are expected to descend on Mt Smart Stadium for the Watermelon Sugar singer's Love on Tour.

Giggles of nervous excitement can be felt in the air as more than 2000 misty-eyed fans — mostly young girls — line up outside the venue well ahead of schedule, including some who turned up at midnight and came prepared with sleeping bags.

The event organiser has begun opening up the stadium to ensure the crowd has access to water, shade and bathrooms.

One pair of fans told Breakfast they've been waiting outside "since about 5.30am".

"Just walking in, I was, like, holding back [tears]. I was just like 'oh my God, this is real,'" one of the fans said.

Two young girls in pink dresses and feather boas said they arrived at 7.40am, but "got up at 5am" to get ready.

One of the girls said she was "so excited", while another said she was "over the moon".

Waka Kotahi says public transport is free with people's tickets to the concert, but warns there may be delays getting to the stadium.

Free event buses are also available for people to catch.

