Watch: Harry Styles jokes about completing Census, leaves fans hysterical

UK popstar Harry Styles had fans in hysterics tonight when he joked about completing the Census 2023 at his show in Auckland.

The British songwriter is here as part of his Love On Tour show, but his stop in Aotearoa happens to also coincide with the country’s population count.

At least 40,000 fans were expected at the performance in Mt Smart Stadium tonight - and in between songs, Styles touched on being obligated to fill out a Census form.

"Did everyone do the Census thing?," he said to laughter, "As long as we're all accounted for, then we can continue."

"I've been told that if anyone hasn't done it, then we're gonna have to stop the show, fill out the paperwork, and then we'll be able to continue."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’ve done it! I think… No, I have done it."

His audience echoed laughter back to the stage as he joked that the show couldn’t go one unless everyone had done their bit.

Already twice tonight, the former One Direction star belted out “tūtira mai ngā iwi”, triggering the crowd into singing the waiata's words back toward him.

Styles also stopped to chat with fans in the front of the stage, calling out their hilarious signs. One young woman was holding a sign which said she’d sold her cat’s leg to be there, with the Watermelon Sugar singer replying: “I have so many questions.”

Styles appeared overwhelmed at times as he thanked fans for joining him at the show.

Asked on Twitter whether or not Styles will be required to take part, a Census spokesperson said last month that there were no special exceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kia ora @coupdemain CC: the country. Thank you for this important query.



Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census. This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction.



Artist's impression: pic.twitter.com/e5yvh2B551 — 2023 Census | Aotearoa New Zealand NZ | 7 March 23 (@2023Census) February 23, 2023

They said: "Everyone who is in Aotearoa New Zealand on census night (Tuesday 7 March), needs to be counted in the census.

"This includes tourists, visitors, and former members of One Direction."

As well as the response, the social media account uploaded an edited photo of Styles sitting at a table.

The 2023 Census account added a caption, which read: "Image description: Harry Styles sitting at a table, holding a pen.

"An illustration of a census paper has been added in front of him, lovingly rendered in fuchsia in Microsoft Paint."