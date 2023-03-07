Watch: Harry Styles fans bump into idol at Auckland Viaduct

Two Harry Styles superfans were left starstruck after randomly bumping into the British pop superstar last night.

Bria Cameron, a 19-year-old from Wellington, was at Auckland Viaduct having dinner with a friend around sunset.

Just as the two had sat down they spotted Styles taking an evening stroll outside.

Having been a fan of Styles since his One Direction days, Cameron shot out of her seat and rushed up to the superstar.

“We legit had just sat down and ordered our food, and we saw him outside the window walking along the viaduct,” she told 1News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And so me and my friend - we got out of our seats so fast .”

Cameron’s friend called his name, and the two had a brief chat with the Grammy winner.

“He was just like ‘oh hi, how are you’ we said ‘good’ and gave him a hug.

“He said he hoped we were having a good day, and we told him we were coming to the show, and he said he hoped we enjoy it.”

She told 1News that she and her friend were just joking about how amazing it would be to run into Styles in public, as has happened to other fans in the past.

“I was freaking out - because me and my friend were just talking about like ‘oh my god, imagine if we spotted him’.

“We were like ‘nah, that not gonna happen’, and like 10 seconds later, I saw him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There's no way I was just talking about this, and now it’s actually happening.”

Cameron said she was incredibly lucky to have been in the right place at the right time when Styles appeared.

“It was insane,” she said.

Harry Styles will be in the country the same day the 2023 Cenus is held (Source: Getty)

Hundreds of Harry Styles superfans, including Cameron, have been waiting at Mt Smart Stadium since the early hours of this morning, ahead of his concert tonight.

“The vibes here are great,” Cameron told 1News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People have been playing music on portable speakers, everyone's singing, and we're having a really good time.”

She said she “can’t wait” for the concert to start.

Around 40,000 fans are expected to pack out the stadium tonight, with free transport being offered to those making their way to Mt Smart.