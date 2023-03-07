Kiwi singer 'honoured' to be part of Harry Styles' opening act

Kiwi singer Paige is "honoured" to be part of Harry Styles' opening act at Auckland's Mt Smart.

The 25-year-old is performing with fellow Kiwi Ny Oh as one of her backup vocalists.

Ny Oh has been touring with Styles playing in his band, but tonight she is the opening act performing before British band Wet Leg.

Speaking to 1News, Paige said when she first met Ny Oh the pair quickly became good friends.

Ny Oh asked Paige two months ago if she wanted to join her on stage at the Auckland show.

"I'm really glad that Ny Oh trusts me to do this with her, we have a pretty nice friendship I guess, so it feels nice that there's also kind of like a mutual respect in a musical sense and I'm just really excited to kind of support her and I love her music.

"I'm a big fan of Ny Oh so I feel really honoured that she's asked me to do it."

Asked if the gig will be a career highlight, the humble 25-year-old emphasised that it isn't about her, it's about Ny Oh.

"I guess it's not a career highlight, I guess it's a life moment for me but a career highlight for me would probably be if it was under my own name, I guess this is more of a life peak and something that I'm going to find really fun.

"I don't think it's about me, and I don't want to make it about me because it's not about me it's about Ny Oh."

Paige said she isn't feeling too nervous ahead of the concert, but the pre-show jitters are likely to kick in this afternoon.

"Because it's tonight, I'm not nervous yet, I just want to get the job done and I want to do a good job for Ny Oh, but I'm sure that once I get there I will be nervous."

Paige said tonight's opening act is an awesome opportunity to showcase New Zealand music.

"There's a lot of New Zealand music that isn't exposed to the media because it doesn't fit the New Zealand genre.

"We're exposed to a lot of artists like Six60 and L.A.B and Sons of Zion and stuff, but then we don't get the opportunity to see artists like this."

New music

Paige released her new song California last Friday, the first track in an album being released this year.

"I guess it's kind of full circle moment because it's all about how I want to make it like in California and do more international stuff with my music.

"So it's kind of nice doing this like right after I put it out and I guess, it's part of an album I'm putting out this year so that will be really fun I think."

Thousands of Styles fans are already out in force, lining up outside Mt Smart dressed in cowboy boots, sparkles and feather boas.

Around 40,000 screaming fans are expected to descend on the stadium tonight for the Watermelon Sugar singer's Love on Tour.

One pair of fans told Breakfast this morning they've been waiting outside "since about 5.30am".

"Just walking in, I was, like, holding back [tears]. I was just like 'oh my God, this is real,'" one of the fans said.

Two young girls in pink dresses and feather boas said they arrived at 7.40am, but "got up at 5am" to get ready.

One of the girls said she was "so excited", while another said she was "over the moon".

Auckland Transport is warning there may be delays for concert-goers heading to the stadium.