Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle rises to 5

The number of people who remain uncontactable following Cyclone Gabrielle now stands at five.

The previous tally stood at four, but has since been updated to include one report which was made today.

It means thousands of people have been able to reconnect with family and friends after being cut off when the cyclone first hit.

In a statement, police said they would be able to provide information regarding those who are still uncontactable later today.

They include one person from Tairāwhiti and three others from Hawke's Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While we have been unable to do so previously, we can now confirm that we do not have serious concerns for their welfare," Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said.

"Of the four, three are on active charges and, of these, two are wanted to arrest for breaching their bail conditions prior to the cyclone."

Inquiries are ongoing to contact the fourth person, who police say has not lived at their listed address for several years.

"Police believe there may be a reluctance for these individuals to engage, however our enquiries continue."

Gisborne man's disappearance 'unlikely' to be cyclone-related – police

Last week, the family of a man missing in the aftermath of the cyclone spoke of their desperate search to find him, with no leads on his whereabouts.

Gisborne father Joseph Ahuriri, 40, was travelling to the East Coast to visit family when the cyclone began impacting Hawke's Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

His partner Clarissa Poi tried to contact him on the night of February 14 but couldn't get through.

"I hoped it was just due to lack of service in Hawke's Bay," she earlier told 1News.

"Then when more power and service came back on, and the roads opened up, and there was still nothing — it started getting a lot heavier."

She then drove to Hastings to search for Ahuriri, also checking the Napier hotel he had booked in to stay at with no luck.

Park said while Ahuriri has not had contact with his loved ones or police since the cyclone, "inquiries to date suggest it is unlikely that his disappearance is cyclone-related, although this cannot be fully ruled out".

Police are continuing to establish his exact movements and current whereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahuriri, or anyone who has seen him since February 13/14, has been urged to contact police to let his family know he is safe.

Police have today removed the online form from the website due to the significant reduction in the number of people being reported uncontactable.

Anyone with ongoing concerns about uncontactable people is asked to call police on 105, visiting your local police station or reaching out to an officer.

Police arrest 25 in affected regions

Police say they made 25 arrests in the 24 hours to 7pm yesterday evening, responding to 492 calls for assistance.

Of those calls, 10 were reports of burglaries, four were for stolen vehicles, and 54 were family harm incidents.

Twenty-five people were arrested and are facing a variety of charges which include serious assault, destruction of property, disorder and theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirteen were in Hawke's Bay, with 12 in Tairāwhiti.

Police said these stats remain within the normal range.