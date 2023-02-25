Number of people missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 13

The number of people missing following Cyclone Gabrielle is down to 13, police have confirmed this morning.

Police said getting in touch with the remaining 13 is a priority.

"We are working as fast as we can, using a number of different methods."

They said staff also assisted with the evacuation of residents of Esk Valley on Friday afternoon and early evening, due to the potential for the river to rise following heavy rain.

Cordons remain in place to keep Esk Valley residents safe.

"Elsewhere, police have been monitoring and responding to weather-related incidents in Northland District and Tāmaki Makaurau.

"Residents are encouraged to check the usual Civil Defence channels (including CDEM Facebook, CDEM website) for further information."