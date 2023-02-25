New Zealand
1News

Number of people missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 13

9:43am
Flooding in Mangawhai north of Auckland on Friday, February 24.

Flooding in Mangawhai north of Auckland on Friday, February 24. (Source: 1News)

The number of people missing following Cyclone Gabrielle is down to 13, police have confirmed this morning.

Police said getting in touch with the remaining 13 is a priority.

"We are working as fast as we can, using a number of different methods."

They said staff also assisted with the evacuation of residents of Esk Valley on Friday afternoon and early evening, due to the potential for the river to rise following heavy rain.

Cordons remain in place to keep Esk Valley residents safe.

"Elsewhere, police have been monitoring and responding to weather-related incidents in Northland District and Tāmaki Makaurau.

"Residents are encouraged to check the usual Civil Defence channels (including CDEM Facebook, CDEM website) for further information."

New ZealandNatural DisastersWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

39 mins ago

University to demolish house where Idaho students were killed

University to demolish house where Idaho students were killed

11:28am

One dead after two-vehicle crash on SH6 near Invercargill

One dead after two-vehicle crash on SH6 near Invercargill

10:55am

Mangawhai hit by heavy rain, forecasted to move to Hawke's Bay

Mangawhai hit by heavy rain, forecasted to move to Hawke's Bay

10:52am

Full video: Hipkins speaks from Muriwai fire station

Full video: Hipkins speaks from Muriwai fire station

10:00am

Luxon: National will scrap Three Waters, set strict water rules

Luxon: National will scrap Three Waters, set strict water rules

9:44am

Tauranga couple on grief and mental toll of 'painful' IVF journey

Tauranga couple on grief and mental toll of 'painful' IVF journey
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Mangawhai hit by heavy rain, forecasted to move to Hawke's Bay

Full video: Hipkins speaks from Muriwai fire station

Tornado hits Waihi, more than 2000 homes without power

Cyclone Gabrielle: Gisborne man uses Starlink connection to help others