New Zealand
1News

Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle down to 8

10:00am
Locals are getting creative to keep connected, Sam Kelway reports.

Locals are getting creative to keep connected, Sam Kelway reports. (Source: 1News)

The number of people uncontactable following Cyclone Gabrielle is now eight, police have confirmed this morning.

Police said the remaining number of people includes those who "do not engage with authorities".

"Regardless, getting in touch with those remaining eight remains a priority for police, and our staff are exploring all avenues to try and locate them."

On Tuesday the family of a man missing in the aftermath of the cyclone spoke of their desperate search to find him, with no leads on his whereabouts.

Joseph Ahuriri, 40, was travelling to the East Coast to visit family when the cyclone began impacting Hawke's Bay.

His partner Clarissa Poi tried to contact him last Tuesday night but couldn't get through.

"I hoped it was just due to lack of service in Hawke’s Bay," she told 1News.

"Then when more power and service came back on and the roads opened up and there was still nothing — it started getting a lot heavier."

She then drove to Hastings to search for Joseph, also checking the Napier hotel he had booked in to stay at with no luck.

New ZealandNatural DisastersWeather News

SHARE

Latest

Popular

25 mins ago

Northland road repair bill to top $120m following cyclone - mayor

Northland road repair bill to top $120m following cyclone - mayor

51 mins ago

'I'm not an apologist for the forestry sector' - Nash on slash

4:02

'I'm not an apologist for the forestry sector' - Nash on slash

11:06am

Heavy rain warnings, watches in place for parts of the country

Heavy rain warnings, watches in place for parts of the country

10:02am

Haaland breaks City's goal-scoring record with 13 games to play

Haaland breaks City's goal-scoring record with 13 games to play

10:00am

Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle down to 8

Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle down to 8

9:50am

Zelensky seeks more sanctions as fighting grinds on in Ukraine

Zelensky seeks more sanctions as fighting grinds on in Ukraine
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Northland road repair bill to top $120m following cyclone - mayor

'I'm not an apologist for the forestry sector' - Nash on slash

Heavy rain warnings, watches in place for parts of the country

Some heroes do wear capes - 'Superman' flies over cyclone damage