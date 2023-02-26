Number of people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle down to 8

The number of people uncontactable following Cyclone Gabrielle is now eight, police have confirmed this morning.

Police said the remaining number of people includes those who "do not engage with authorities".

"Regardless, getting in touch with those remaining eight remains a priority for police, and our staff are exploring all avenues to try and locate them."

On Tuesday the family of a man missing in the aftermath of the cyclone spoke of their desperate search to find him, with no leads on his whereabouts.

Joseph Ahuriri, 40, was travelling to the East Coast to visit family when the cyclone began impacting Hawke's Bay.

His partner Clarissa Poi tried to contact him last Tuesday night but couldn't get through.

"I hoped it was just due to lack of service in Hawke’s Bay," she told 1News.

"Then when more power and service came back on and the roads opened up and there was still nothing — it started getting a lot heavier."

She then drove to Hastings to search for Joseph, also checking the Napier hotel he had booked in to stay at with no luck.