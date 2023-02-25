New Zealand
1News

Cyclone Gabrielle: Gisborne man uses Starlink connection to help others

6:05am

When Cyclone Gabrielle hit Tairāwhiti last week, it left many people without power and communication. But one man in rural Gisborne had lifelines to help his community.

Chris Williams, also known as Chris 'Weasel', has become an online sensation after he started posting videos and updates on social media about the situation in his area.

Living rurally, Williams already had solar power and had just installed a Starlink satellite internet terminal when the cyclone hit.

"I trudged through the mud — started falling through quicksand up to my chest — tried to get as much footage as I could, uploaded it on social media and it just blew up," he said.

After his trusty car succumbed to 1m-high silt, a borrowed bicycle helped him get around the community to check on neighbours.

Using his satellite internet connection, Williams let families outside of the region know that their relatives were safe.

"I just had so many messages from people," he said.

New ZealandGisborneTechnologyNatural Disasters

