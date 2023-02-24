New Zealand
People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

27 mins ago
Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: 1News)

The number of people uncontactable following Cyclone Gabrielle is now 23, police have confirmed.

"Getting touch with those remaining 23 remains a priority for police and we are working as fast as we can, using a number of different methods.

"In the 24 hours to 7pm, 23 February 2023, police in Eastern District have conducted 443 prevention activities, including reassurance patrols and proactive engagements with storm-hit communities," they said.

Yesterday, Hawke’s Bay USAR team leader Ken Cooper said the number of missing people in the Hawke's Bay area is down to single figures.

Asked what the likelihood of finding the missing people alive is, Cooper said the conditions they are searching in are "very arduous".

"It's something that I've never seen before, very challenging for our search crews and the community, however it's out responsibility of our crews and we'll carry out those searches to the best of our ability."

Cooper said the most challenging part of the clean up operation has been the amount of silt.

"It's very challenging for our search crews, very challenging for the search and rescue dogs that are working in there, so hot conditions during the day."

At the time of writing the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle stands at 11.

