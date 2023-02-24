Two arrested over Queenstown early morning assaults

Two men have been arrested in connection to "several" assaults in central Queenstown early this morning.

Police said an altercation broke out between two groups on Shotover St about 4.22am that saw two men assaulted and later hospitalised.

One has undergone surgery and is recovering, while the other has been discharged and is recovering at home.

Constable Tim Risstrom of Queenstown Criminal Investigation Branch said the 22-year-old alleged offenders were arrested this afternoon.

One is facing a charge of assault with intent to injure, while the other wounding with reckless disregard and injures with intent.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that since the initial incident, two further assaults were identified in the area.

"At this stage we have not identified the two men in those additional incidents, and we would like to speak with them further, as well as any other victims," he said.

Risstrom asked that the unidentified victims and witnesses to any of the assaults reach out to police.

"Police believe there were a number of other people nearby when the altercation began and we need to hear from them," he said earlier.

Information can be provided to police by dialling 105, or it can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.