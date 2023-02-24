Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

Police received over 500 calls for assistance in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti yesterday - areas both struggling in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

In the 24 hours to 7pm on Thursday, they received 526 calls for service, including nine reports of burglaries, two unlawful takings of vehicles, six thefts and 34 family harm incidents.

Thirteen people have been arrested for a raft of offences, seven in Hawke’s Bay and six in Tairāwhiti.

Police said the offences included serious assault, theft, disorder and intimidation & threats.

Three of the arrests relate to an incident in Bay View Napier, when two people, including a Mongrel Mob member, attempted to break into a property by smashing its gates.

The two men were arrested, and $17,000 cash was located.

Police then conducted a search warrant at a related address and seized four guns, cannabis, ammunition and more cash.

The three men, aged 38, 40 and 51, face a number of "serious" charges and are expected to appear in the Hastings District Court today.