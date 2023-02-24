New Zealand
1News

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

11:30am
A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police received over 500 calls for assistance in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti yesterday - areas both struggling in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

In the 24 hours to 7pm on Thursday, they received 526 calls for service, including nine reports of burglaries, two unlawful takings of vehicles, six thefts and 34 family harm incidents.

Thirteen people have been arrested for a raft of offences, seven in Hawke’s Bay and six in Tairāwhiti.

Police said the offences included serious assault, theft, disorder and intimidation & threats.

Three of the arrests relate to an incident in Bay View Napier, when two people, including a Mongrel Mob member, attempted to break into a property by smashing its gates.

The two men were arrested, and $17,000 cash was located.

Police then conducted a search warrant at a related address and seized four guns, cannabis, ammunition and more cash.

The three men, aged 38, 40 and 51, face a number of "serious" charges and are expected to appear in the Hastings District Court today.

New ZealandGisborneHawke's BayCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

MetService tracking tropical low with cyclone potential near Samoa

MetService tracking tropical low with cyclone potential near Samoa

8 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Hātea Kapa Haka

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Hātea Kapa Haka

15 mins ago

Forestry industry expects major changes lie ahead in wake of inquiry

Forestry industry expects major changes lie ahead in wake of inquiry

35 mins ago

Black Caps rock England early, but Brook leads fightback

0:23

Black Caps rock England early, but Brook leads fightback

42 mins ago

Staff member in hospital after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

Staff member in hospital after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

51 mins ago

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Forestry industry expects major changes lie ahead in wake of inquiry

Precautionary evacuation order issued for Esk Valley

Queenstown early morning assault leaves 2 in hospital

Father 'disgusted' after son with disability assaulted on bus