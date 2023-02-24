Suspect in killing of New Zealander surrenders to Filipino police

The man who allegedly shot and killed New Zealander Nick Stacey in Manila on February 19 has surrendered, local media report.

John Mar Manalo surrendered to police in Pasig City accompanied by his family. However, he denied his involvement in robbing and killing Stacey.

Manalo already had a warrant out for his arrest for previous robbery and violence.

Southern Police District (SDP) Director Kirby Kraft told local network ABS-CBN officers had, had a “breakthrough” after yesterday’s press conference.

He said shortly after midnight, Philippine time, the suspect, John Mar Manalo, handed himself in.

“I was the one that detained him in Pasig,” the officer said. “He was scared, one of his reasons [for handing himself in] was that he says he’s not involved in the crime.”

He said the suspect told him he knew nothing about what had happened.

Manalo has been given a medical assessment, but aside from being “nervous” the officer says he is in good health.

Stacey and his partner, Pamela Gaye Villanoza, had been walking in a suburban street in Manila’s Makati when they were approached by two men riding a motorcycle. One of the men, carrying a gun, got off the bike and while trying to wrestle the gun off the attacker, Stacey was fatally shot in the chest.

The SDP announced at a media conference yesterday they had identified the suspect as Manalo.

“Please, if you could help the authorities to help solve the killing of this tourist from New Zealand. This is the suspect we’ve identified, we just need to be pointed to where he is hiding. Don’t worry, if you provide us with information we will maintain your privacy," Kraft said during the press briefing.

Nick Stacey. (Source: Supplied)

Filipino police were offering a reward of NZ$14,500 to anyone who could provide information regarding the whereabouts of Manalo.

Villanoza told investigators that she and Stacey had just arrived in the capital region from a holiday trip in the western island province of Palawan and were walking to a laundry shop in the early hours after midnight when the suspects approached on a motorcycle.

She explained, that one of them confronted them and pointed a gun at the couple while his companion parked the motorcycle a few metres away. Stacey grappled with the armed man and was shot and killed, she said.

Before fleeing, the gunman, who was wearing a black shirt and red athletic shorts, took the cellphone and wallet of Stacey’s girlfriend, police said.

Investigators would try to match a slug found in the area and compare it with slugs recovered from other recent crime scenes in the heavily populated metropolis to try to identify the suspects and assess how they operate, police said.

Stacey’s killing occurred amid high-profile gun attacks on two local politicians that underscore how criminal violence even against officials has persisted despite the government's pledge to combat such violence.

Department of Tourism condemns 'criminal act'

The Department of Tourism (DOT) in the Philippines issued a statement two days ago condemning the crime.

"DOT condemns in the strongest possible terms the criminal act befalling a visiting tourist, resulting in his untimely demise.

"We extend our sympathies to the bereaved family."

The statement said DOT is actively working with authorities, including Philippine National Police (PNP) and has reached out to concerned embassy officials to lend the necessary assistance.

"This dastardly act is not reflective of the millions of peace-loving Filipinos across the country," the statement said.

It comes as MFAT warns New Zealanders travelling to the Philippines to be vigilant.

"We encourage travellers to the Philippines, including Manila, to be security conscious at all times and remain vigilant in public places – particularly at transport hubs and on public transport. You should monitor the media for potential threats to safety and security, and follow any instructions issued by the local authorities. Take official warnings seriously - including all security procedures," the travel advisory says.

A spokesperson for MFAT told 1News the New Zealand Embassy in Manila is providing consular assistance to the family of a New Zealander who has died in the Philippines.

A Givealittle page has so far raised over $20,000 to help with the cost of bringing Stacey's body home.

Shaina Murray, Stacey's sister-in-law, issued a statement on behalf of the Stacey family to 1News on Wednesday, saying: "We are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of Nick. At this time, the family are asking for privacy while we grieve."

At a media conference yesterday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he hadn't been briefed on the matter, but acknowledged it will be "incredibly distressing" for the family.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press.