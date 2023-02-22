'Kind-hearted, selfless' New Zealander shot dead in Philippines

Police in the Philippines are hunting for the killer of a New Zealand man who was shot in the Manila region of Makati just after midnight on Monday.

Local police named the victim as Nicholas Peter Stacey, a 34-year-old tourist from New Zealand who was shot dead on Filmore Street in Barangay Palanan, Makati City at around 12.25 am.

Police said Stacey and his girlfriend, identified as Pamela, 31, were walking on Filmore Street when a grey/black Yamaha NMAX motorcycle suddenly stopped beside them.

The woman allegedly told police there were two men on the motorbike and one of them disembarked and pointed a handgun at them attempting to rob the pair.

“However, the victim tried to resist the robbery causing the latter to fire a shot that hit the victim in the left chest. The victim died on the spot,” police said.

“Before fleeing, the suspect grabbed the woman’s A20 Samsung phone and wallet.”

“We regret reporting this incident and extend our sympathy to the bereaved family. I have ordered the Makati City Police Station to thoroughly investigate the incident and leave no stones unturned until the culprits are brought to jail and are prosecuted,” a police official said.

Family remember 'kind-hearted, selfless man'

Stacey's family have set up a Givealittle page which has so far, raised over $10,000.

Shaina Murray, Stacey's sister-in-law, said he passed away in the Philippines as a result of tragic accident, while visiting his partner, Pamela.

She issued a statement on behalf of the Stacey family to 1News, saying "We are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of Nick. At this time, the family are asking for privacy while we grieve."

Murray said "Nick will be deeply missed by all who knew him, his parents (Peter and Sandra), his siblings (Chris and Michelle), his nephew (Brody), partner (Pamela), Sister-in-law (Shaina) and all his loving friends.

"The loss of such a young, kind-hearted, selfless and loving man, is absolutely devastating.

"We are currently working on bringing Nick home, so details of his funeral arrangements will follow in the coming days.

"Nick was a selfless man, who worked hard within the community and his Northcross Church group, always putting others first.

"He loved to serve and was a well-loved kid's church leader, set up and hospitality team member for their evening service, and was always first to volunteer when help was needed.

"He was deeply passionate about Child Rescue, working to spread the word of what they did, for around 10 years.

"As a volunteer with the Student Volunteer Army, Nick shopped for and delivered over 50 grocery orders to vulnerable people during the covid lockdowns.

"Nick was generous with his time and resources and always acted with integrity."

The money will be going towards the cost of transporting Nick home and the other cost involved in the process.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) told 1News the New Zealand Embassy in Manila is providing consular assistance to the family of a New Zealander who has died in the Philippines.