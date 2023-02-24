New Zealand
1News

School closed, homes evacuated as police carry out Henderson warrant

10:23am
Police at Henderson operation.

Police at Henderson operation. (Source: 1News)

Armed police are carrying out a "pre-planned search warrant" in the Auckland suburb of Henderson this morning.

Holy Cross Catholic School has been closed as a precaution with nearby homes also evacuated.

"Cordons around the wider area remain in place, and residents within this area are advised to remain inside," police said.

"Members of the public are advised to stay away from cordons while the matter is brought to a conclusion."

Police said the property at the centre of the search warrant has "been contained".

"Police appreciate the ongoing cooperation of motorists and residents this morning and would like to reassure the public that we’re working to resolve the incident as quickly as possible."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

20 mins ago

Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

22 mins ago

Road closed as one person dies in Canterbury crash

Road closed as one person dies in Canterbury crash

28 mins ago

People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

People missing following Cyclone Gabrielle down to 23

30 mins ago

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

Fan punches Sevilla keeper in face during match

31 mins ago

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Over a dozen arrested in cyclone-hit regions in 24 hours

Filipino police identify suspect in killing of New Zealander

Flash flood warning for Auckland, heavy rain for cyclone-hit regions

Mark Wahlberg 'over the moon' ahead of Auckland burger joint opening