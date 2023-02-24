School closed, homes evacuated as police carry out Henderson warrant

Armed police are carrying out a "pre-planned search warrant" in the Auckland suburb of Henderson this morning.

Holy Cross Catholic School has been closed as a precaution with nearby homes also evacuated.

"Cordons around the wider area remain in place, and residents within this area are advised to remain inside," police said.

"Members of the public are advised to stay away from cordons while the matter is brought to a conclusion."

Police said the property at the centre of the search warrant has "been contained".

"Police appreciate the ongoing cooperation of motorists and residents this morning and would like to reassure the public that we’re working to resolve the incident as quickly as possible."