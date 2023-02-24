Entertainment
1News

Paris Hilton shares first photos of new baby Phoenix

12:15pm
Paris Hilton and baby Phoenix.

Paris Hilton and baby Phoenix. (Source: Instagram. )

Paris Hilton shared the first photos of her newborn today, who she yesterday revealed was named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

The 42-year-old socialite shared two photos on Instagram - one with Pheonix and her husband, Carter Reum, and another of just her and the baby.

Hilton and Reum shocked fans last month after revealing they’d welcomed a baby via surrogate.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum with baby Phoenix.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum with baby Phoenix. (Source: Instagram. )

The photos show the baby wearing a white onesie with a hat of the same colour.

The caption reads: “Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world.”

The couple received an outpouring of praise in the comment section.

The official Hilton hotels Instagram account said, “Aww look at our new CBO (chief baby officer).”

Yesterday Hilton announced the baby's name on her podcast, This Is Paris, by reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Paris.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy.

"We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London."

She also explained her son's middle, Barron, name is a tribute to her late grandfather and "mentor", Barron Hilton.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaTelevision

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

MetService tracking tropical lows with cyclone potential

MetService tracking tropical lows with cyclone potential

9 mins ago

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Hātea Kapa Haka

Day 3 Te Matatini profile: Hātea Kapa Haka

17 mins ago

Forestry industry expects major changes lie ahead in wake of inquiry

Forestry industry expects major changes lie ahead in wake of inquiry

36 mins ago

Black Caps rock England early, but Brook leads fightback

0:23

Black Caps rock England early, but Brook leads fightback

43 mins ago

Staff member in hospital after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

Staff member in hospital after truck incident on Bluebridge ferry

52 mins ago

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Lily-Rose Depp played 'dream role' in new show The Idol

Harry and Meghan slam 'boring' rumours of South Park legal action

Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen dies, aged 28

Alec Baldwin wins battle in Rust shooting case as charge dropped