Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

American reality TV star and socialite Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child.

The 41-year-old businesswoman made the announcement of her son's birth via a surrogate on Instagram today.

"You are already loved beyond words," she wrote.

Paris Hilton holding the hand of her newborn son. (Source: Instagram)

The post was met with an outpouring of love from her famous friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!" model and television personality Chrissy Teigen wrote.

"So happy for you guys!!!" reality star Kim Kardashian said.

"CONGRATULATIONS! Most beautiful mommy," actress Elle Fanning commented.

Hilton married her partner, entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, in 2021.