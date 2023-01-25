Entertainment
1News

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

7:26pm
Paris Hilton on New Year's Eve 2022.

Paris Hilton on New Year's Eve 2022. (Source: Getty)

American reality TV star and socialite Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child.

The 41-year-old businesswoman made the announcement of her son's birth via a surrogate on Instagram today.

"You are already loved beyond words," she wrote.

Paris Hilton holding the hand of her newborn son.

Paris Hilton holding the hand of her newborn son. (Source: Instagram)

The post was met with an outpouring of love from her famous friends.

"A BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!" model and television personality Chrissy Teigen wrote.

"So happy for you guys!!!" reality star Kim Kardashian said.

"CONGRATULATIONS! Most beautiful mommy," actress Elle Fanning commented.

Hilton married her partner, entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, in 2021.

EntertainmentTelevisionNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

58 mins ago

2 people killed in separate Northland crashes

2 people killed in separate Northland crashes

8:20pm

Ghislaine Maxwell hates the food and work regime in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell hates the food and work regime in prison

8:15pm

Ship sinks between South Korea and Japan, 9 'remain unconscious'

Ship sinks between South Korea and Japan, 9 'remain unconscious'

8:00pm

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown grants two interviews, of 108 media requests

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown grants two interviews, of 108 media requests

7:26pm

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

SPONSORED

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Searchers seek second hiker in area where British actor missing

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter posts final image with mum

PETA defends Kylie Jenner’s controversial lion head outfit

Brooke Shields reveals she was sexually assaulted decades ago