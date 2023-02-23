'Disinformation' spreading about cyclone crime - Gisborne police

Police and local authorities have emphatically rejected claims of heightened crime in cyclone-ravaged Tairāwhiti, with suggestions that "disinformation" is now being spread on social media.

At a media conference this afternoon, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said police were confident that criminal activity was under control in the region.

"The police has now had the opportunity to look at that and compare the information that's on social media with the real data that they have on their books," she said.

"As we all know, on social media, stories can get legs.

"We are very confident that we are well supported by the police."

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Sam Aberahama firmly pushed back on claims that crime was spiking in the area.

"We want to call for a bit of calm and truth about what is happening here," he said.

"Crime is not out of control in Tairāwhiti… I know what's going on across my area."

He said the police "social media team are actively working to have disinformation removed".

Disinformation is false information deliberately spread to deceive people, while the term "misinformation" is used to describe false information that is spread regardless of a specific intent to mislead.

When asked who was spreading the disinformation, Aberahama said it was possible that the false information was being spread by out-of-towners.

"My information is there's someone from out of the region. They may have connections here, but I can categorically say that [their information] is incorrect," he said.

The area commander said police believed reports of crime were actually down after the cyclone hit. An extra 145 police staff have been deployed to the regions.

"We've made comparisons to crime that occurred before this disaster occurred.

"There have been instances of burglary, and unlawful taking of motor vehicles, but far less than what there were 10 days before.

"This disinformation has no basis. There's no evidence."

In the past 24 hours to 7pm, police were called to several reports of burglaries, unlawful takings and family harm incidents in the Eastern District.

A total of 35 people were arrested for various offences, including car conversion, serious assaults, burglary and disorder.

The emphatic police pushback on claims about crime comes after many anecdotal reports from local residents which suggested heightened criminal activity.

Meanwhile, in Wellington, opposition parties have attacked the Government and Police Commissioner for their response to the cyclone.

ACT has called for the military to assist police in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay, while National has called for sentences to be doubled for any looters in the cyclone-ravaged regions.

Yesterday, ACT's police spokesperson Chris Baillie accused authorities of "gaslighting" people in Hawke's Bay.

"Some people have lost almost everything, and they're terrified of losing their remaining few possessions," he said in a statement. "Whether their fear is founded or not, that's the perception they have, and they deserve to see an increased police presence.

It was in response to Government Minister Michael Wood, who said a "culture of hysteria" was building while police responded to the cyclone.