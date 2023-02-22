Cyclone Gabrielle: Govt slams 'climate of hysteria' over crime

Nineteen more people have been arrested in cyclone-ravaged Hawke's Bay and Gisborne as the Government pushes back on accusations of a crime wave.

Police released the figures in an update on Wednesday afternoon. The numbers reflect the period between midday Tuesday and midday today.

The 19 arrested people were charged with 32 offences. The charges include shoplifting, assault, family harm and burglary.

Eight of those arrested in the past 24 hours were in Gisborne, six in Hastings, four in Napier, and one in Wairoa.

In Parliament today, ACT's justice spokesperson Nicole McKee accused Police Commissioner Andrew Coster of "gaslighting locals" over the situation on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the Defence Force should be sent in to provide law enforcement support.

Government Minister Michael Wood, responding on behalf of the police minister, hit back and said McKee's comments had been "intemperate and incorrect".

"No one, including the minister, the police commissioner, or local police, have done anything to reject or downplay people's concerns about their safety," he said.

"Police report that levels of crime are within a normal range.

"No crime is acceptable, and this time, it is more stressful for communities, so we will continue to work to provide that reassurance.

A police car at Waingake Road in Gisborne's Manutuke. (Source: NZ Police)

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would just urge all members of the House to support police in doing that job and not to create a climate of hysteria that will add to further to the distress of people in an already difficult situation."

He added that police were putting additional resources into reassuring people in cyclone-ravaged towns in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

It comes as police said officers had conducted more than 600 prevention activities, such as reassurance patrols and proactive engagements with storm-hit communities in the past 24 hours.

An additional 145 police and an Eagle helicopter remain in Eastern District to assist with the recovery efforts, police said.

Police addressing a group of concerned Clive residents in Clive. (Source: NZ Police)

The police's Eastern District covers parts of the North Island that have been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit the country last week.

Opposition parties have taken a tough-on-crime approach in response to reports of looting and criminal activity in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, local leaders have also been pushing for more policing support — including Napier's mayor.

In response to the minister's comments, ACT issued a statement suggesting that "Wood has jumped on the gaslighting bandwagon".

"Instead of showing any compassion or believing victims on the ground, he dismissed him and accused victims and the opposition of creating hysteria.

"Whether their fear is founded or not, that's the perception they have, and they deserve to see an increased police presence."

The party reiterated its calls for the military to assist police in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.