Robberies, shootings concern Napier mayor as arrests made

Napier's mayor Kirsten Wise says she has "huge concern" over reports of crime in the cyclone-stricken region.

Speaking to Q+A this morning, Wise said she had been receiving reports of crime from members of the public in the past several days.

"I'm getting constant messages from people who are worried about people driving around in cars shooting guns. We have definitely had looting," she said. "I'm in constant contact with the police just to ensure that they are doing everything they can.

"The PM was here on Friday. He assured me that if we needed more police resourcing, he'd make that available. I'm going to definitely be making sure we've got what we need."

It comes as three people were arrested last night after reports that a firearm was allegedly discharged in the suburb of Maraenui. No injuries have been reported.

In a statement, police said they were called to Kelvin Road at about 9.30pm.

"Police have made follow-up enquiries, and three people have been arrested.

"One was released without charge. An 18-year-old man is due to appear tomorrow in the Napier District Court on charges relating to the incident.

"A young person has also been referred to Youth Aid. Enquiries are ongoing, and police cannot rule out further charges in relation to the matter."

Armed police called in two incidents this week

Armed police have been called to several reports of firearms being discharged in the past several days - while many parts of Napier remain without power.

The reported incidents are not believed to be related.

On Friday, the armed offenders squad attended to an incident in the suburb of Marewa as a "precaution" while trying to locate a "person of interest".

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people were arrested in the suburb of Pirimai after shots were reportedly fired on Thursday afternoon.

"Police received a report of shots fired in Pirimai, Napier about 4.30pm Thursday. Two people have been taken into custody, and charges are being considered," police said.

Armed police also responded to this incident as a "precaution".

Police take 'hard line' on unlawful behaviour

Earlier in the week, Police's Eastern District commander superintendent Jeanette Park expressed disappointment with those engaging in criminal behaviour amid an ongoing emergency response.

Park said officers were being flown into the area in order to bolster numbers on the ground. She said there were dozens of extra support staff coming into Hawke's Bay.