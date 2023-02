One ticket has won $10.5 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

The numbers are 01, 02, 23, 25, 30, 31 bonus 03 powerball 01.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The Strike numbers are 31, 25, 23 30.

Another ticket shared Lotto First Division with the big winner taking home $500,000. That ticket was purchased at Motorua Four Square, New Plymouth.

Strike was also won by one ticket, taking home $300,000.