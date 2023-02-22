Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Taha Tū

Te Taha Tū was established in 2009 as a whānau supportive group focusing on wānanga and learning with the aim of creating performances drawing on a broad knowledge base and cause a transfer of mātauranga Māori through performing arts. The kapa is pan-tribal and is based in the Tāmaki Makaurau rohe.

Click here to view their performances.

Te Taha Tū say that their key aspirations and aims include creating an inclusive and empowering environment for all age groups that nurtures each kapa member's unique skills and talents whether it's weaving, design, adeptness in traditional weaponry, composition and language to name a few.

"Whakarite i ngā tini tū āhua o te kaupapa nei kia whai wāhi ai ngā whakatupuranga katoa o Te Taha Tū, mokopuna mai, taitamariki mai, taipakeke mai, tae kau anō ki te rārangitanga kaumātua.

"Whakanui i ngā pūkenga, i ngā pūmanawa o tēnā, o tēnā o Te Taha Tū, arā hoki mēnā rā he ringa raranga, he whao whakakairo, he mana hāpai ō, he mauri kai rākau, he kaitito, he puna reo, he reo tīoro rānei."

ADVERTISEMENT

Black, white and orange are the kapa's colours. The concept for their kākahu acknowledges the individuality of Māōri in not all dressing the same throughout history. They say that this approaches acknowledges the eclectic nature of Māori clothing.

Ahkeni James Tai Tin and Ngāhiriwa Tai Tin serve as manukura tāne and manukura wahine respectively and both double as the kapa's leaders alongside Karina Ratima, Mau Tai Tin, Maurits Kelderman, and Maurits Tai Tin.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Ahi Kā

Mōteatea (traditional chant) E Tama Tauhou

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Kaitaka Hokowhitu

Poi E Pua Rātā Āku

Haka Patu ā Ware - Te Riri Pākēhā

Whakawātea (exit) Ngāti Whātua Heru Hāpai