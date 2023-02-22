Te Ao Māori
Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Ahi a Tahurangi

Te Ahi a Tahurangi exists to compete at the Taranaki Tū Mai Festival, which is a celebration established to draw descendants of all iwi of Taranaki to return home to the region.

Established in 2009, Te Ahi a Tahurangi are a Te Whanganui ā Tara-based group, although it was originally started in Taranaki for the southern Taranaki iwi of Ngāruahinerangi by Tia Tūrāhui and Darlene Weston from Ngā Ruahine and Te Teira Davis from Ngāi Tūhoe.

The group is named in honour of Tahurangi, the first person to climb Taranaki.

Similar to other kapa haka their kaupapa is to revive and retain the language of Ngā Ruahine. It also exists to compete at the Taranaki Tū Mai Festival, which is a celebration established to draw descendants of all iwi of Taranaki to return home to the region.

Tama Ale Samoa and Jordana Turahui serve as the manukura tāne and manukura wahine with Tama Ale Samoa doubling as the group's leader along with Fruen Samoa.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Pērā Hoki

Whakaeke (entrance) E kore te ngārara nei

Mōteatea (traditional chant) E Koro E Hui

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Te Whare Kāhui Ariki

Poi E Tū E Tama

Haka He Tokotoko Rangi

Whakawātea (exit) Nau Mai E Moko

Te Matatini day one schedule.

Te Matatini day one schedule. (Source: 1News)

