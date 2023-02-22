$15,000 worth of equipment stolen from Piha lifeguard patrol

The United North Piha Lifeguard Service in West Auckland has had $15,000 worth of patrol equipment stolen on Tuesday.

The thieves broke into the club's temporary portacom clubrooms and stole 17 hand-held radios and a laptop.

The club's Director of Lifesaving Victoria Mulrennan says they are "incredibly sad and angry" by the theft given the crucial role that radio communications play in keeping residents safe.

“These radios are vital pieces of emergency equipment, allowing our lifeguards to communicate with each other during not only day-to-day operations, but time critical rescues and emergency response to events like Cyclone Gabrielle," Mulrennan said.

Surf Live Saving Northern Region CEO Matt Williams says he's shocked someone would do this at a time when the community is struggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This isn't just a theft from the club, it’s a theft from the entire community," Williams said.

A police checkpoint at the West Coast beach was taken down yesterday with the area closed to the public due to the threat of landslips.

Police say the Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit will be investigating the incident.

They are asking anyone with information contact police on their 105 phone service.