Princess Anne roasts coffee to raise money for cyclone recovery

Princess Anne has roasted a special batch of coffee to raise money for Cyclone Gabrielle recovery efforts.

Her Royal Highness visited Wellington's Havana Coffee Works as part of her New Zealand tour.

While there she jumped on the tools to grind up a bag of caffeine infused goodness.

"We hosted Her Royal Highness on a tour of the Wellington roastery, and it became obvious she knew how to make an excellent cup of coffee," Havana Coffee Works general manager Stefan Gray said.

"But more than that, she had an extensive knowledge of coffee. After a brief demonstration by our master roaster Joe Stoddart, she personally roasted her own unique blend to take home with her to England.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Later on, we were conversing about the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle. The royals expressed their wish to help, and The Princess Royal Cyclone Relief Blend was born."

Princess Anne roasting coffee in Wellington. (Source: Supplied)

One of the two 500g bags of coffee roasted by Princess Anne is now up for grabs on a charity Trade Me auction.

"The auction winner will also receive a royal worthy roastery tour and Havana goodie bag," Gray said.

"Her Royal Highness' recipe is a sophisticated blend; it's bold and rich with deep caramel and European chocolate after tones. We have since roasted more beans, so her blend is available online and through our roasteries with the profits going to the Red Cross.

"Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence were delightful guests. Their kindness is greatly appreciated and we're very fortunate to have this unique opportunity to help those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle."

Princess Anne has visited New Zealand eight times, with the latest being in 2008. This is the first royal visit since the then-Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in 2019.