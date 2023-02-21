Cyclone Gabrielle: More Australian support available for NZ

The disaster assistance teams deployed by Australia have been kept busy over the past week.

Twenty-five experts were deployed from Australia on Friday, with the majority coming from Queensland’s fire service.

Over the period of two days, they’ve completed more than 346 rapid damage assessments.

Crews have mainly been working in the Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay, digging out vehicles from silt and searching for survivors.

A spokesperson for Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt told 1News that more support is on the table.

“Discussions remain ongoing about further support including both Defence and multi-disciplinary-recovery teams, which could include specialists who have previously worked on temporary accommodation measures in disaster zones.”

They said the New Zealanders have been in close contact with their Australian counterparts.

“The NZ Emergency Management Minister rang his Australian counterpart Murray Watt yesterday (Sunday) to thank Australia for our support.”