New Zealand
1News

Cyclone Gabrielle: More Australian support available for NZ

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
8:49am
A vehicle stuck in the ground in Eskdale.

A vehicle stuck in the ground in Eskdale. (Source: Supplied / Alyse Hedley)

The disaster assistance teams deployed by Australia have been kept busy over the past week.

Twenty-five experts were deployed from Australia on Friday, with the majority coming from Queensland’s fire service.

Over the period of two days, they’ve completed more than 346 rapid damage assessments.

Crews have mainly been working in the Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay, digging out vehicles from silt and searching for survivors.

A spokesperson for Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt told 1News that more support is on the table.

“Discussions remain ongoing about further support including both Defence and multi-disciplinary-recovery teams, which could include specialists who have previously worked on temporary accommodation measures in disaster zones.”

They said the New Zealanders have been in close contact with their Australian counterparts.

“The NZ Emergency Management Minister rang his Australian counterpart Murray Watt yesterday (Sunday) to thank Australia for our support.”

New ZealandAustraliaWeather NewsNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Hair removal clinic lasers woman’s tattoo by mistake

5:13

Hair removal clinic lasers woman’s tattoo by mistake

15 mins ago

Mark Crysell: Why I've decided to donate my brain to science

Mark Crysell: Why I've decided to donate my brain to science

22 mins ago

BREAKING

LIVE: Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei host official Te Matatini pōhiri

LIVE: Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei host official Te Matatini pōhiri

39 mins ago

Pike River boring resumes, in search for more information

Pike River boring resumes, in search for more information

55 mins ago

Alec Baldwin wins battle in Rust shooting case as charge dropped

Alec Baldwin wins battle in Rust shooting case as charge dropped

10:10am

Rental prices at all-time high, up 4% from a year ago

Rental prices at all-time high, up 4% from a year ago
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Esk Valley house moved 600m in floodwater: 'Just mayhem'

Expert warns of misinformation around Cyclone Gabrielle

NZ's biggest artists to host cyclone relief show on Friday

Tens of millions paid out in initial support to cyclone victims